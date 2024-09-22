Assam: Minor Son Beats Intoxicated Father to Death in Golaghat

A minor boy brutally beat his father to death in Golaghat district of Assam, sources said on Sunday.
The incident unfolded in Bongaon No. 2 of Golaghat. According to sources, the deceased father, Bitul Gogoi, was often intoxicated and regularly tormented his family under the influence of alcohol.
Earlier today, a similar situation unfolded, leading the young son to attack his father within the premises of his home after being unable to tolerate the abuse. The attack resulted in the fatal death of Gogoi.
Meanwhile, the police arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. Further, the boy has been taken into custody for the crime.