The All India Congress Committe (AICC) appointed Mira Borthakur Goswami as the president of Mahila Congress in Assam on Tuesday.

Borthakur’s appointment was approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

An official release from the party said, “Honorable Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Mira Borthakur Goswami as the president of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, with immediate effect.”

