Assam: Miscreants Allegedly Attack AASU Leaders During Bihu Function

The incident took place during the performance of Assamese singer Rohit Sunar. As per sources, the singer’s vehicle was also vandalized by the miscreants.

The miscreants also allegedly stamped on the traditional ‘Japi’ of Assam and the AASU flag, hurting the sentiments of Assamese culture.

An FIR has been registered in regard to the case at the Gogamukh Police Station.

While speaking about the incident, one of the members of the Gogamukh AASU said, “An untoward incident took place during the cultural night of the 39th Kendriya Bohagi Bidai Utsav. Some unidentified miscreants attacked on some of our members and destroyed many items including instruments of the singer who was performing. Not only this, they also assaulted some of our female members. Other than this, they even raised ‘AASU Go Back’ slogans. We urge the police to arrest all culprits involved in the incident as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, the businessmen of Gogamukh announced a local holiday in the area after the incident came to light.