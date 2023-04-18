Assam: Rainfall, Storm Wreaks Havoc in Nalbari During Bihu Function

Torrential rains and a storm wreaked havoc in Nalbari on Tuesday, during the closing ceremony of the 16th annual Helsa Rongali Bihu.

The incident took place when the Thespian group of Tezpur was performing, and the storm blew away the stage, causing it to collapse due to heavy rains. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

After some time, Priyanka Bharali and Krishnamoni Chutiya were supposed to perform, but the adverse weather disrupted their concert. The stage collapse and heavy rains made it impossible for the singers to perform, leading to the cancellation of their show.

The incident was a significant setback for the organizers and the audience, who had eagerly waited for the concert. Nevertheless, the organizers took swift action and ensured the safety of the performers and the audience. The incident highlights the importance of proper safety measures during events and the unpredictability of adverse weather conditions.