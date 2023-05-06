Assam: Mother-Son Duo Reported Missing From Goroimari; FIR Lodged

A mother and her son have been reported missing from Hatipara in Goroimari, Assam since Tuesday afternoon.
The missing individuals have been identified as Morome Sarkar and her son Krishna Sarkar.
According to sources, an FIR has been lodged at the Goraimari police station in connection with the incident. The local authorities have launched a search operation to locate the missing mother-son duo.
Earlier on Friday, the body of a 9-year-old boy was found floating on Beki river in Assam’s Baksa district 9-year-old boy was found floating on Beki river in Assam’s Baksa district.
The deceased minor boy, identified as Taharul Sheikh, hailed from Safakamar village located under Barnagar subdivision. He had gone missing six days ago while going to take bath in the river.
Sources said that his body was spotted floating on the river by locals on Friday morning who then immediately informed authorities.
Soon after, local police arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Notably, a massive search operation was initiated earlier when the minor boy went missing. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) was pressed into action to locate the boy but was unsuccessful.