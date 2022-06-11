Assam: Miscreants Attack Businessman in Kokrajhar, 5 Arrested

A gang of six armed miscreants looted Rs 20,000 from a businessman at Salakati in Kokrajhar district of Assam on Friday evening.

The businessman has been identified as Bikash Jain. Miscreants looted the money by displaying weapons at the businessman.

According to reports, the gang of miscreants had come to the shop of Bikash Jain to purchase items at around 8 pm on Friday.

According to Jain, the miscreants who identified themselves as cadres of the Kamatapur Liberation Organization (KLO) demanded money from him. When Jain denied giving them money, they hit his head with a pistol.

The miscreants vandalized the shop and looted Rs 20,000. They also hit Jain’s co-worker Krishna Barman.

Meanwhile, the Kokrajhar Police is investigating the incident.

According to the police, five persons in connection to the incident have been arrested so far. Police are currently interrogating the arrested persons.