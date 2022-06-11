Prophet Row: Section 144 Imposed in Ranchi

Section 144 has been imposed in several areas of Jharkhand’s capital city Ranchi on Saturday after two persons were dead following violent protests over Prophet Muhammad remarks.

Heavy security forces have been deployed in the violence-hit areas to bring the situation under control, according to the Ranchi district administration.

The district administration has also extended internet suspension till June 12.

It may be mentioned that at least two persons died of a bullet injury in Ranchi, where the police fired in the air to disperse a crowd pelting stones, as protests erupted in several towns and cities across the country on Friday against derogatory references to the Prophet made by former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal.

The Ranchi district administration said, “Section 144 enforced in 12 police station areas of Ranchi. The situation is under control and is being monitored throughout. Various forces have been deployed. CCTV footage and videos are being scrutinized, necessary actions will be taken. The identification process is going on.”

The protest that erupted after Friday prayers had turned violent following the incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles and vandalization were reported. Many people sustained injuries in the violent protests.

The district administration acted immediately and imposed a curfew in the violence-hit areas of Ranchi thereby bringing the situation under control. Internet services were temporarily suspended in Ranchi till 6 am on Saturday.

Massive protests have erupted in various states including Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh post the remarks made by Nupur Sharma against the minorities.