Assam: Miscreants Attack Youth in Nagaon; Victim Suffers Severe Injuries

In a sensational incident, a youth suffered severe injuries in an attack by unidentified miscreants in Assam's Nagaon district, reports said on Sunday.
The incident reportedly occurred late on Saturday night at Kawoimari in Nagaon.
The victim has been identified as Abdul Aziz, sources said.
As per reports, two bike-borne miscreants allegedly attacked Abdul with sharp weapons and fled from the spot thereafter.
According to allegations, the two miscreants are Nobi Hussain and Rashidul Haque, both residents of Kawoimari. Further, it has also come to the fore that the duo had been threatening Abdul since a long time.
After being informed, the police arrived at the spot and shifted the victim to the Kawoimari FRU for medical treatment.