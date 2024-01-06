Assam: Miscreants Brutally Attack Cops in Nagaon; One Accused Nabbed

In a sensational incident, a group of miscreants allegedly physically attacked cops on duty at the Mowamari Police Outpost in Assam’s Nagaon district, reports emerged on Saturday.
According to allegations, two police officers were attacked by a three-member miscreant gang while they were heading towards a market from the outpost.
Reportedly, the miscreants brutally attacked the cops, which resulted in the brutal injuries. The victim jawans have been identified as Jalal Uddin Ahmed and Sanjib Das, reports said.
The brutally injured cops have been admitted at the Kaoimari Nurul Islam F.R.U for advanced medical treatment.
On the other hand, the police have managed to apprehend on among the three miscreants, sources said. He has been identified as Julhas Ali. The two other miscreants Jalal and Rocky are currently absconding.
The police have reportedly launched search operations to nab them.
However, the reason for which the cops were attack has not been ascertained as of now.