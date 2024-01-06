Assam Police Arrests Officers for Alleged Aid in Illegal Burmese Supari Smuggling

Speaking to the media, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Hailakandi, Samir Dapat Baruah said, “From 10 p.m. till early morning hours, three police officers were stationed at the checkpoint. Armed Branch Sub-Inspector (ABSI) Munsi Murmu, and Armed Branch Lance Naik Ranjeet Gowala. The officer in charge of the Bilaipur police station learned that these three officials were threatening truck drivers and extorting money to allow them to enter Assam. Because it was a border crossing, the officer in charge notified the Lala police station OC about the matter. They both arrived at the checkpoint and assessed the situation.”