Assam: Miscreants Brutally Attack Labourer at Lumding Railway Station

In a sensational incident, unidentified miscreants reportedly attacked a man at premises of Lumding Railway Station in Hojai district of Assam.
According to reports, a labourer sustained critical injuries after being attacked by miscreants with a rod at the Lumding Railway Station on Sunday night. The miscreants reportedly fled from the spot after committing the heinous crime.
After the victim’s family members were informed about the incident, the person was admitted at the Guwahati Metro Hospital in a critical condition.
The victim labourer has been identified as Amar Dey, a resident of Lumding.
Meanwhile, Dey’s family members have alleged the negligence of railway police who were not on duty due to which the incident took place. The family members also alleged that miscreants stole his chain and cash.
So far the exact reason of the attack on the labourer has not been ascertained. However, it is suspected that the man was attacked due to personal rivalry.
Currently, the man is undergoing treatment in a critical condition.