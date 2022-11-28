Assam

Assam: Miscreants Hack Man to Death in Jorhat

In another sensational incident, a person was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in Jorhat district of Assam.

The incident has been reported from Pakhimari area of Jorhat on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ratul Bora (40).

According to reports, unidentified miscreants slit the person’s throat and fled from the spot after killing him.

The locals saw the body of Ratul lying in a pool of blood in front of his residence and they soon informed the police about the incident.

After the arrival of the police, the body was sent for post-mortem to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

A case has been registered by the Roroiya Police and an investigation has been launched into the it.

