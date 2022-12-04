Assam: Miscreants Kidnap Businessman, Demand Ransom for Release

Unidentified miscreants kidnapped a businessman by threatening him with sharp weapons in Assam’s Silchar.

The kidnapped businessman has been identified as Selim Uddin Barbhuyan, a resident of Badarpur Ghat.

According to reports, Selim Uddin was kidnapped from Sonai Road on Saturday night and driven off on a Wagon R.

The assailants have also demanded ransom to Selim’s family for his release.

Meanwhile, Selim’s family has lodged an FIR at the Rangirkhari Police Station regarding the incident.

The police have begun search operations to trace the kidnappers and rescue Selim.