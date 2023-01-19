Assam: Miscreants Loot Rs 1.19 Lakh from Army Jawan in Broad Daylight

In a sensational incident, miscreants robbed cash worth Rs 1.19 lakhs from a jawan of the Indian Army in broad daylight at Boko in Assam’s Kamrup district on Thursday.

The victim jawan has been identified as Raju Sangma.

As per reports, Sangma had withdrawn the cash from the State Bank of India (SBI), Boko.

Unidentified miscreants who had been following Sangma snatched the bag full of cash from him when he entered a saloon for a haircut. Though the jawan caught hold of one robber, the other fled from the spot with the bag.

Sangma has reported about the incident at the police station and an investigation has been launched.

In a similar incident, cash amounting to Rs 1.40 lakhs was robbed from a retired army jawan in Lumding in Hojai district of Assam.

The incident occurred near the Lumding College.

The victim had withdrawn the cash from a bank and had kept them inside a box in his scooty. A miscreant tried to loot the money from the scooty. However, the people nearby managed to get hold of the robber and handed him to the police.

The thief has been identified as Munia Das, a resident of Guwahati.