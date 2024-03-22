Assam: Miscreants Open Fire at Passenger Bus in Bilasipara; 1 Injured

Sensation prevailed in Bilasipara West in Assam's Dhubri district after unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire at a passenger bus on Friday.
According to information received, the bus bearing registration number AS-19-C-8597 was moving from Kokrajhar's Tulsibari toward Dhubri.
Unidentified miscreants allegedly fired two live bullets at the bus when it reached the area in between Panbari and Suparighat on National Highway 17.
The bullets passed through the window and reportedly injured one passenger of the bus.
The police was then informed and upon reaching the incident spot, started a detailed inquiry into the matter.
However, it has not been ascertained as to who are the miscreants behind the firing.