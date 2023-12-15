Assam: Miscreants Open Fire at Shop; Woman Sustain Minor Injuries

A woman sustained minor injuries after a sensational firing incident was reported at Chapar in Assam's Dhubri district on Friday, reports said.
According to preliminary reports, unidentified miscreants opened fire on a tea shop in the Niyogipara locality of Chapar's Salkocha. A woman aged over 50 years who was inside the shop sustained minor injuries after the bullet pierced through the roof and hit her, sources said.
The victim woman has been identified as Prabhati Sutradhar. However, the reason and the persons behind the mysterious incident is not ascertained. Further, the Salkocha police arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident. They reportedly recovered a cartridge from the incident spot.
Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the mysterious firing incident.