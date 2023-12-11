Assam

Assam: Notorious Criminal Killed in Police Firing in Dergaon

A notorious criminal was shot dead in a police firing that took place at Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat district, reports said on Monday.

The deceased criminal has been identified as Lagan Sahani, sources said.

Lagan was reportedly arrested by the Dergaon Police on Sunday night. According to reports, while the police were conducting search operations along with the accused, he tried to attack the police and escape from their custody.

In retaliation, the police resorted to fire on him. Lagan eventually died after bullets struck him, reports said.

Lagan was accused of various criminal offenses, reports added.

