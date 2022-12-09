Assam

Assam: Miscreants Open Fire on Former Railway Employee in Lumding

The victim is a former railway employee identified as Tarun Chakrabarty.
Former railway employee injured after miscreants open fire on him in Assam's Lumding
Former railway employee injured after miscreants open fire on him in Assam's Lumding
Pratidin Time

One person has sustained serious bullet injuries after unidentified miscreants opened fire on him in Lumding in Hojai district of Assam on Friday night.

The victim is a former railway employee identified as Tarun Chakrabarty.

The bike-borne miscreants shot two rounds of bullets on Chakrabarty at Simolutula area.

He sustained injuries on his head and neck. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Lumding Railway hospital.

Meanwhile, the police reached the incident spot and has currently launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

Also Read
First McDonald’s in Guwahati Set to be Inaugurated on Dec 12
Lumding
Miscreants
bullet injuries
former railway employee
Lumding Railway hospital

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com