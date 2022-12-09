Assam: Miscreants Open Fire on Former Railway Employee in Lumding

One person has sustained serious bullet injuries after unidentified miscreants opened fire on him in Lumding in Hojai district of Assam on Friday night.

The victim is a former railway employee identified as Tarun Chakrabarty.

The bike-borne miscreants shot two rounds of bullets on Chakrabarty at Simolutula area.

He sustained injuries on his head and neck. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Lumding Railway hospital.

Meanwhile, the police reached the incident spot and has currently launched an investigation into the tragic incident.