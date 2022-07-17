Assam

Assam: Miscreants Steal AK-47 Rifle, Ammunition From Cop's House In Nagaon

Sources said the burglars broke into the constable’s house and stole the rifle along with three magazines, 90 live rounds and unaccounted cash.
Miscreants have stolen an AK-47 rifle along with live ammunition and magazines from the house of a police constable in Assam’s Nagaon district.

Following the incident, the constable, identified as Arunjyoti Saikia, was suspended from service for negligence.

It may be mentioned that Arunjyoti was the bodyguard of Morigaon APS official Dhurva Bora.

No arrests were made till the filing of this report. Further investigation is on.

