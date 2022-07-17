Minor Girl Gang-Raped In Assam's Hailakandi

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped on Saturday night in Assam’s Hailakandi district along the Assam-Mizoram border.

According to reports, the incident was reported at Kanchiala village under Ramnathpur Police station in the district.

The victim minor girl (13) was allegedly gang-raped by five persons while she was working at the paddy field in the evening.

Following the incident, the girl’s father registered a case at the Ramnathpur police station.

Two of the five accused have already been recognized by the victim, police said.

Meanwhile, the tribal community is demanding the Chief Minister’s intervention in this case.