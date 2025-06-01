Assam: Missed Call from Pakistan Leads to NIA Investigation of Sualkuchi Family

A missed call from a number suspected to be from Pakistan has turned into a serious investigation for a family in Sualkuchi, Assam. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a probe after it was revealed that Rupali Kalita, a family member, unknowingly received multiple calls — including video calls — from the foreign number nearly a year ago.

The incident came to light in Basantapur, Sualkuchi, where the NIA conducted a late-night raid between 3 AM and 5 AM, detaining three members of the Kalita family: Niren Kalita (father), Rupali Kalita (elder sister), and Hirak Kalita.

According to official sources, Rupali Kalita received several missed calls and video calls from the suspicious number traced back to Pakistan. Unaware of the origin, she answered some of these calls, which prompted the NIA to begin a detailed investigation into possible foreign connections.

After a lengthy 12-hour interrogation session at the NIA’s field office, the family members were released and sent back home. However, the NIA seized their mobile phones and several important documents as part of the ongoing probe. Authorities are also examining the family’s bank transactions to uncover any suspicious financial links with Pakistan.

Family’s Account of the Incident

Speaking to the media, Rupali Kalita said, “In June last year, I received an unknown video call. The caller did not respond, though I heard a ‘Hello’ repeatedly. I cut the call. Another time, the caller spoke in Hindi, asking ‘How are you?’ and ‘What am I doing?’ I asked where they got my number from, but got no response.”

Niren Kalita, the father, described the NIA’s raid and interrogation: “Late Saturday night, police, CRPF, and NIA officials surrounded our home and questioned us about the phone calls. They first interrogated my son Hirak and examined his bank documents. Later, we were taken to the police station for further questioning. After hours of interrogation, they allowed us to leave.”

National Security Concerns and Public Warning

This case highlights growing concerns over national security and the risks of engaging with unknown international numbers, especially those originating from countries considered hostile to India.

