Gaurav Gogoi, Wife to Be Summoned by SIT in Pakistan Link Probe

In a significant development, the Assam Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) is preparing to summon Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi and his wife in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged links with Pakistan.

According to official sources, the SIT will soon approach the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to seek the required permission to question Gogoi, a sitting MP. Once the necessary clearance is obtained, the formal summons will be issued to both Gogoi and his wife for interrogation.

Earlier, Assam Congress leader Ripun Bora was also questioned on Thursday in connection with the same case. He is likely to be summoned again for further questioning, sources said.

Amid escalating political tension and widespread public interest surrounding the alleged Pakistan links case involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Superintendent of Police Rosie Kalita of the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) spoke about the ongoing investigation into Assam Congress leader Ripun Bora. Kalita, who heads the SIT handling the case, stated that her team had been “closely monitoring the situation” and had “questioned many individuals in connection with the matter.”

When pressed on whether Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi would be summoned in connection with the case, SP Rosie Kalita had responded, “We are observing everything,” subtly hinting that no possibilities had been ruled out in this politically sensitive investigation.

Ripun Bora, who was interrogated for over four hours earlier that day, refrained from sharing specifics. “I answered all the questions they asked me. They mainly questioned me about my press conference and my defence of MP Gaurav Gogoi, particularly regarding the allegations that he travelled to Pakistan illegally,” Bora told the media after his interrogation.

SP Rosie Kalita confirmed that Bora might be called again, stating, “We will summon him again in due course,” underscoring that the investigation was still in progress.

During his interaction with the press, Bora accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of manipulating photographs as so-called "evidence" against Gaurav Gogoi and questioned the CM’s alleged contact with Pakistan “at a time when a war is ongoing.” He also raised concerns about BJP MLA Diganta Kalita’s role, noting that Kalita had shared a 15-day itinerary of Gogoi’s supposed Pakistan trip and speculated that Kalita might have accompanied Gogoi in 2013, when both were members of the Congress party.

Despite the political overtones, SP Rosie Kalita maintained a firm and professional stance, choosing not to be drawn into speculation. Her leadership in the high-profile case placed her at the forefront of a developing political and investigative storm in Assam.

As the case unfolds, all eyes remain on SP Kalita and the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell, whose next moves could have significant political ramifications.

