Assam: Missing Driver’s Body Recovered from Dhemaji's Bongalmari Ghat

The body of missing driver Bipul Buragohain has been recovered from the Bongalmari Ghat in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Saturday.

Buragohain’s body was recovered along with his car from the ghat near Dhemaji town.

Combined rescue operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Dhemaji Police since this morning helped retrieve the body along with the car.

It may be mentioned that Bipul Buragohain, a driver of an Alto 800 - AS 22 H-2356 had gone missing on November 23.

He was last seen at the Dhemaji taxi stand before he was reported missing.

His family members had filed a missing report at the police station.

Notably, the Dhemaji Police had earlier arrested a woman from Lakhtokia village in connection to Buragohain’s missing case.

On the other hand, the family members of Buragohain have alleged that the entire incident is a pre-planned murder.