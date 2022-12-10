Assam Woman Commission Issues Notice to Ajmal for Remarks on Hindus

The Assam State Commission for Women has issued a notice to All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal for his remarks on Hindu community.

The commission expressed how offensive Ajmal's statement was and termed his comments as sexist, misogynistic and unethical.

The AIUDF chief had grabbed headlines on December 2 with his comments on the Hindu community wherein he said that Hindus like to have illicit relationships till the age of 40.

Ajmal has said that Hindu men like to have illicit relationships with many women till the age of 40, after which they look to marry and settle down finding no other options.

He stated that Hindu women, like Muslim women, should marry by the age of 18.

However, Ajmal received massive troll all over social media platforms for his extremely sexist comment.

Meanwhile, a day after his comments, Ajmal expressed an 'apology' saying that he had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments. He, however, said there was a need to think about population control.