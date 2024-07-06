Assam: Missing Flood Relief Team Rescued in Majuli

In a major breakthrough, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully rescued a missing seven-member team that had ventured out for flood relief operations on Friday.
The team, hailing from the veterinary department, had embarked on a mission to deliver aid to Kartik Chapori and Bhekeli villages, but encountered difficulties when their boat failed to operate as expected.
There were seven members on the team including three officials and four workers. The officials were identified as Sanjit Saikia, Bipul Hazarika and Ajay Das. Two of them are field assistants and another is a fourth-grade employee. Concerns escalated when communication was lost with the team amidst the challenging flood conditions.
Swift action by the SDRF became crucial in locating and rescuing the stranded team members, ensuring their safe return. The rescue operation underscored the importance of preparedness and collaboration during such crisis situations.