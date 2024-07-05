Assam: Flood Relief Team Goes Missing In Majuli; All Contact Snapped

As floods caused by heavy rains sweep through Assam, rescue teams are scrambling to reach affected areas. Amid dire circumstances, troubling reports of a flood relief team going missing in Majuli on Friday have stirred concerns.
Preliminary inputs with Pratidin Time suggest that a seven-member team carrying relief material from the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department to the Kartik Chapori and Bhekeli villages has gone missing.
The relief team took a ferry on the Brahmaputra to reach the affected regions. However, the ferry reportedly lost directions mid-river.
As per reports, last contact was made with the passengers on the ferry at around 7 pm after which all contact was lost.
There were seven members on the team including three officials and four workers. The officials were identified as Sanjit Saikia, Bipul Hazarika and Ajay Das. Two of them are field assistants and another is a fourth-grade employee.
So far, no measures are in place to re-establish contact with the team as rescue operations are put on hold. A search party has been organised and ready to be dispatched as we await more details.