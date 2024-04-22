Assam: Missing Man Found Buried In Backyard

The body of a man was discovered in the backyard of a house situated in Sootea within Assam’s Biswanath district on Monday morning.
Reports indicate that the individual, identified as Dayal Mandal, was purportedly murdered and subsequently buried on the premises. Mandal had been reported missing for the past ten days.
Sources revealed that the body was unearthed from the house of a certain Numal Munda, who is currently missing. It is suspected that Mandal may have been the target of foul play orchestrated by Numal Munda.
Local police were informed informed and investigation into the matter has been launched.