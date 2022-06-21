Assam: Missing Minor Girl's Body Found After 2 Days

A minor girl, who went missing after she jumped into a river in Assam’s Dhubri district, was found dead on Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, the body of the girl was recovered from the north side of Gadadhar river, just a kilometer away from where she jumped.

On June 19, the deceased, identified as Shivani Rai, jumped into Gadadhar river from a bridge in Tamarhat, after which she went missing.

It is suspected that the girl has committed suicide, police said, adding that efforts were on to trace her.

Shivani was a student of class 10.