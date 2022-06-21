Assam: Vehicular Movement at NH-53 in Silchar Suspended Due to Flood

The vehicular traffic movement at NH-53 (New NH-37) in Silchar will remain suspended due to submergence by flood water by more than 50 cm in depth of both sides of 4-lane highways. The vehicular movement will remain suspended with immediate effect from the stretch of Rongpur Barak bridge point to Rongpur police outpost.

The flood situation in Assam’s Silchar is deteriorating fast. According to the state govt, over 47 lakh people were affected due to floods. The flood-related death toll has increased to 81 in Assam. Four animals also died in Kaziranga National Park. IMD has forecasted more rains in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Centre has deployed 4 units of NDRF personnel, total 105 personnel or rescuers with modern life saving equipments at Silchar who reached on Tuesday from Bhubaneshwar to carry out rescue operations at Barak Valley.

“4 units of @NDRFHQ, total 105 personnel/rescuers, with modern life saving equipment, are reaching Silchar at 1130 AM today from Bhubaneshwar to carry out rescue operations in Barak valley. Grateful to Honble HM @AmitShah for such prompt action and help,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.