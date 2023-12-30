Assam: Missing Student's Body Recovered from Tea Estate; Family Allege Murder

In a sensational incident, the body of a student was recovered under mysterious circumstances from a tea estate in Assam's Kokrajhar, reports said on Saturday.
According to reports, the deceased identified as Geremsa Narzary (18) went missing three days ago. He was a resident of Rupathinagar Ward no 3 pursuing his studies at the Gossaigaon ITI.
His body was reportedly recovered from the Magurmari Tea Estate in Kokrajhar earlier today.
Clear injury marks on his head and stomach signified that he was being brutally attacked by sharp weapons, reports added.
On the other hand, the police who have initiated an investigation into the case have not been able to recover the youth's mobile and scooty.
According to the family members of Geremsa Narzary, he was murdered by miscreants. In this regard, they have demanded a thorough probe so that all murderers can be nabbed at the earliest.