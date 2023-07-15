Assam: Missing Woman’s Body Found Floating In Difloo River

The body of a woman was discovered in the waters of the Difloo River at Kaibarta Gaon in Assam’s Bokakhat on Saturday.
According to sources, the deceased woman identified as Malati Ghatwal was missing since July 13, as she was washed away in the Difloo River.
The locals spotted the body of Malati floating in the river, caught by a fishing rod that had been set up for fish.
The police were immediately informed about the matter after which they rushed to the spot.
The legal authorities are working to gather any possible leads or information that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.
Earlier on July 9, an unidentified body of a woman was discovered floating in the Burigang drain at Japoriguri in Assam’s Biswanath during the early hours.
According to sources, the body was spotted by a fisherman. The body, whose identity remains unknown, was immediately reported to the authorities.
The local police initiated an investigation into the incident to determine and identify the deceased woman.