Assam: Missing Youth Found Dead in Jorhat

In yet another shocking incident that has come to light in Assam’s Jorhat district, the body of a missing youth was found dead on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Abinash Saikia, who went missing on March 5. His decomposed body was discovered from a hut behind his own house at No. 2 Bamungaon in Jorhat’s Kenduguri locality.

The police were informed, and they rushed to the spot to recover the body. The investigation is still underway, and the police are trying to ascertain the cause of death. According to sources, the body was in a decomposed state, indicating that the youth had been dead for quite some time.

Abinash Saikia was a student of Jagannath Barooah College in Jorhat, and his sudden demise shocked the college fraternity.

Earlier on April 9, body of a man was found lying on the roadside near the Mahabirbari tea estate, also located nearby the oil town.

According to reports, the body of the man was first spotted by the locals at the roadside of the Mahavirbari tea estate and accordingly, the matter was informed to the Duliajan Police Station.