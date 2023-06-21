Assam: Missing Youth Found Dead in Rupohihat, Murder Suspected

Situation turned tense at Rupohihat in Assam’s Nagaon district after a missing youth was found dead on Wednesday.
As per sources, a youth of Rupohihat identified as Biswajit Mandal went for fishing at the Haribhanga Beel three days ago and didn’t return back home.
The body of Biswajit was found covered from the Haribhanga Beel after extensive search operations were conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel since the day he went missing.
After the youth’s body was recovered, locals alleged that the youth was murdered by the lessee (Mahaldar) of the Beel. As a mark of protest against this, the locals gheraoed the police vehicle and demanded a probe into the incident. Reportedly, there were marks of injuries on Biswajit’s head due to which the locals suspected that the youth was killed.
Reportedly, the locals were denied lodging a complaint regarding the entire incident.
The police have detained two persons in connection to the incident. The lessee identified as Sanjay Das and another person named Bonomali Deka has been arrested.