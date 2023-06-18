Jonali Nath Murder Case: Prime Accused's Accomplice Sent to Police Custody

The accomplice of the prime accused in the murder of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jonali Nath was sent to five-day police custody on Sunday.
The accomplice, Ajibur Rahman, was produced before a special court today where the police requested his custody for ten days however, the court remanded in five-day police custody.
Earlier today, the police carried out search operations in Goalpara district as part of investigations in connection to the leader’s death case.
The search operations were conducted in various areas of Matia in Goalpara district. As per reports, the second person arrested for involvement in the murder case, Ajibur Rahman, was taken by the police to Matia for the operations. The police also conducted a search at Ajibur’s residence, sources said.
While conducting a search the accomplice’s residence, the remains of Jonali Nath’s bag was found that was set on fire by Ajibur’s wife. The police collected the remains as evidence.
It is established that Ajibur was given a contract of Rs. 50,000 by the prime accused, Hasanur Islam, to help him commit the crime. After the killing Jonali Nath, he was paid Rs. 24,000 by him and a sum amount of Rs. 26,000 was left to be paid.