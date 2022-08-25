Assam-Mizoram Agrees to Maintain Cordial Relations along Border

Assam and Mizoram have agreed to maintain cordial relations between police forces posted along the inter-state border.

An official statement issued on Wednesday said that both sides agreed to take measures to ensure that economic activities continue undisturbed along the border and that farmers are allowed to work at their farms on either side of the state border.

The statement was issued after deputy commissioners of five border districts, two from Mizoram and three from Assam held a meeting at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp on the Mizoram-Assam border to discuss the border issues.

The two states signed a joint statement at a meeting held in Aizawl on August 9 in order to take forward the process of resolution of boundary disputes between the two states.

The meeting held on Wednesday also discussed the collective efforts to protect forest areas along the state border, preventing hunting and illegal transportation of wild animals and facilitating the selling of Mizoram-grown areca nuts in the neighbouring states.

The ongoing construction of bridges near Mizoram’s Thinghlun village and Zophai on the border by Mizoram was also discussed.