Meenakshi Goswami to be Conferred ‘National Awards to Teachers’

Assam teacher Meenakshi Goswami will be conferred with the National Awards to Teachers for her contribution towards the profession.

This was announced by the Union Ministry of Education.

Meenakshi is the principal of Chandranath Higher Secondary School in Sonitpur district.

The award will be conferred to 46 teachers across India on the occasion of Teacher’s Day on September 5.

President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer the award to the awardees at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organizing at National level function on Teachers Day (September 5) every year to confer the National Awards to best teachers of the country.