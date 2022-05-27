Assam: Mizoram Police Arrests Child Kidnapper In Cachar

A man hailing from Assam was arrested by Mizoram police on Thursday for allegedly being involved in the kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl.

The arrestee, identified as Fairul Haque, is a resident of Assam’s Cachar district.

According to reports, a woman from Bagha in Cachar district was beat up and thrown out of a car in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district by one Khairul Hoque Laskar and two others.

The trio also kidnapped a 3-year-old daughter of the woman and ran away with Rs 1.5 lakh cash belonging to the woman

Following the incident, a team of Lawngtlai police immediately launched an investigation into the incident and recovered the involved car on the roadside about 5 km away from Thingfal village in Lunglei district.

All police stations in Mizoram and Cachar districts were alerted soon after.

After an extensive search, Fairul Haque was arrested on Thursday in Cachar district.

The abducted child was also reunited with her relatives in Cachar.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to nab the other two accused involved in the kidnapping.

