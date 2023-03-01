Former Assam MLA Anwar Hussain Laskar Joins Congress

In a political development, former Assam MLA Anwar Hussain Laskar joined the Congress on Wednesday.

Anwar Hussain was the former MLA of Hailakandi assembly constituency.

Hussain officially joined the Congress in the presence of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah. Mira Borthakur, President of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress was also present.

Laskar served the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

This comes amid claims made by AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal about at least seven Congress MLAs to join the AIUDF. He had also stated that one among those who would join the Congress in the upcoming days is West Goalpara MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal.

Earlier, the West Goalpara MLA had stated that prior to Lok Sabha elections 2024, all leaders of the AIUDF would join the Congress.