Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi to take Satyendar Jain & Sisodia's Place in Delhi Cabinet

Members of Delhi Legislative Assembly Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi are likely to replace Satyendar Jain & Manish Sisodia in Delhi cabinet.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday gave the names of AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi to the lieutenant governor for their appointments to the Delhi cabinet. This happened a day after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from the cabinet following their arrest.

While Sisodia and Jain's departments were allocated to Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand, new induction into the cabinet was just a matter of time as Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday confirmed that Kejriwal will be expanding the cabinet.

Bharadwaj said, "The cabinet in Delhi is quite small and most of the important departments were handled by Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia. To avoid being behind in terms of work, two new ministers will be appointed very soon.”

Saurabh Bhardwaj is the MLA of the Greater Kailash constituency while Atishi represents Kalkaji.

Delhi L-G has recommended to President Droupadi Murmu that the resignations of Sisodia and Jain be accepted. Kejriwal accepted their resignations on Tuesday. Though Jain was arrested last year in May in a money laundering case, his resignation also came with that of Sisodia.

Jain's jail stay has been no less controversial with a purported video of him receiving VIP treatment inside the jail. Apart from education, which earned Sisodia fame, he was in charge of finance, PWD.

Atishi, an AAP member since its inception, turned heads when she picked Marlena - Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin -- as a surname. In the last election, however, Atishi dropped Marlena and became Singh again.

According to the party's website, Atishi was a key member of the Manifesto Drafting Committee of the party for the 2013 Assembly election. Atishi worked as Manish Sisodia's advisor in the education ministry.

Satyendar Jain was arrested in 2022 and since his arrest, the additional responsibility rested with Sisodia who, until Tuesday, was in charge of 18 departments.