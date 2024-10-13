Assam MLA Manab Deka's Brother Allegedly Dies by Suicide

Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka’s brother Kalyan Deka allegedly committed suicide on Saturday night.
According to sources, the unfortunate incident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. inside a room in Manab Deka’s residential office in Lakhimpur.
Sources indicate that Kalyan Deka, who was employed at the Assam Secretariat, had been suffering from prolonged depression.
This shocking incident has left the community in disbelief, especially as it took place during the festive season. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.