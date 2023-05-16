Assam: MLA Rabiram Narzary Admitted to Hospital

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) MLA from Kokrajhar West, Rabiram Narzary has been hospitalized after he felt sick due to suspected food poisoning.
According to sources, Rabiram Narzary’s health suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday morning when he was about to leave from Kokrajhar to Guwahati. He was immediately rushed to the Lower Bongaigaon Assam Hospital.
Meanwhile, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary paid a visit to the hospital to enquire about Rabiram Narzary’s health.
Reports have stated that the BPF MLA’s health condition is stable as of now. On the other hand, he had reportedly arrived from Chennai two days ago after undergoing treatment for some health issues.