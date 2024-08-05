Assam MLA’s Son Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Oil Pilferage Racket

In a significant development, the Kaliabor Police have arrested Rezaul Huda Faraji, also known as Rakibul, a leader of the All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) and the son of Ruphihat MLA Nurul Huda, in connection with an ongoing oil theft racket.
Following his name emerging in relation to the oil theft operations, Rezaul surrendered at the Uluvani police station late at night. According to a police official, "We are investigating the matter and interrogation is ongoing. Rezaul has been arrested after questioning and will be presented before the court today. We have evidence linking him to the oil theft racket, which will be submitted in court."
Earlier, Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rupjyoti Dutta revealed that the police had been tipped off about an oil pilferage racket operating in the Amoni to Sulung area of Kaliabor. Acting on this information, police had previously apprehended five individuals involved in the theft, seizing Rs one lakh in cash and two vehicles.
The arrested suspects were identified as Alam Ali from Tezpur Kachari Pam, Jamaluddin from Bagari in Kaliabor, Ibrahim Ali from Samaguri’s Kholihamari, Abdul Khalil from Tezpur’s Bhomoraguri, and Taher Ali from Kaliabor. The police also confiscated two luxury vehicles, registered under numbers AS 12 AE 8977 and AS 12 AA 2648.
Further investigation revealed a financial link between Rezaul and the oil theft racket, with a Rs 60,000 transaction traced from Ibrahim Ali’s bank account to Rezaul. This discovery prompted an intensified search for Rezaul, which included nighttime searches at the MLA’s colony in Guwahati. Despite these efforts, Rezaul remained elusive until he voluntarily surrendered on Sunday night.
The police continue to gather evidence and build their case against the accused, with further legal proceedings expected to follow.