Assam-M’laya Border Talks: CM Sangma Holds Informal Meeting with CM Sarma at Secretariat

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, and his counterpart Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, today held an informal meeting at the Meghalaya Secretariat. The purpose of this meeting was to engage in discussions aimed at resolving the area of differences between Assam and Meghalaya.
Speaking to the media after the informal meeting, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, said that both States are committed to collaboratively resolve the issue. He informed that efforts are on between both the States to find mutually agreeable solutions to the remaining six areas of differences between Assam and Meghalaya.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma for his support in facilitating the construction of the Karbi Hemtum in Shillong. He underscored the importance of both states working together to resolve the border issue and expressed optimism that the six areas of difference would be resolved in the near future.
Chief Minister Sarma clarified that the meeting was conducted informally but noted that it would pave the way for a formal meeting in the near future. He emphasized that these discussions were part of confidence-building measures between the two neighboring states.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma explained that the ongoing dialogue was crucial for enhancing mutual understanding and addressing the issues. During the informal meeting, various conditions, situations, and concerns were discussed, although no definitive outcomes were reached at this stage.
On the other hand, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that the discussions also included matters related to the Regional Committees of both states, highlighting significant progress made, including recent agreements on border posts. He further mentioned that Confidence Building Measures were part of the agenda.
However, it was emphasized that no official announcements would be made following the informal meeting. A formal meeting is anticipated in the coming days, where both states hope to reach agreements and provide official updates on the progress made during these discussions.
This ongoing dialogue reaffirms the commitment of Assam and Meghalaya to fostering understanding, cooperation, and amicable resolutions to long-standing issues, ultimately benefiting the citizens of both states.