CMs of Assam, Meghalaya Inaugurate Karbi Bhawan in Shillong

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with his counterpart Conrad Sangma inaugurated the Karbi Hemtun in Shillong on Wednesday.
According to reports, the state-of-the-art guest house was constructed at the cost of Rs. 21.5 crores which can accommodate more than 50 people.
Addressing the event, Assam CM Sarma said, “I wish to express my gratitude to the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Tuliram Ronghang and the entire team for this great achievement. This entire journey would not have been possible without the support from the Government of Meghalaya. They kindly allowed us to construct this Hemtun and CM Conrad Sangma has spared his valuable time to inaugurate this beautiful Hemtun. On behalf of the people of Assam especially Karbi Anglong, I offer my gratefulness to Shri Conrad Sangma, Hon’ble CM of Meghalaya, for his love and affection to the people of Karbi Anglong and Assam.”
He further said, “We have completed the construction of Hemtun here in Shillong, and the next project of 100 beded students Hostel-cum-Commercial building will also be set up soon.”
The chief minister informed that last week he visited the construction site of Karbi Bhawan in New Delhi and he is hopeful that it will be completed by next year.
Meanwhile, taking to X Meghalaya CM said, "Happy to be together with the people of Karbi Anglong as Hon’ble CM of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa ji inaugurated the Karbi Hemtun and laid foundation for the 100 bedded Students’ Hostel cum Commercial Building in Shillong. Hope that the relationship between the different tribes and communities of the North East is strengthened as we take pride in the unique diversity of our region while focusing on the commonality of our culture & traditions. My best wishes to the Karbi people and to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council on the inauguration of the Karbi Hemtun."