CMs of Assam, Meghalaya Inaugurate Karbi Bhawan in Shillong

Meanwhile, taking to X Meghalaya CM said, "Happy to be together with the people of Karbi Anglong as Hon’ble CM of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa ji inaugurated the Karbi Hemtun and laid foundation for the 100 bedded Students’ Hostel cum Commercial Building in Shillong. Hope that the relationship between the different tribes and communities of the North East is strengthened as we take pride in the unique diversity of our region while focusing on the commonality of our culture & traditions. My best wishes to the Karbi people and to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council on the inauguration of the Karbi Hemtun."