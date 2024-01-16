Assam: Youth Thrashed By Gang In Cachar, Dies at Hospital

Amidst Magh Bihu festivities on Monday night, a tragic incident unfolded as a youth lost his life after being brutally thrashed by a group of 20 individuals at Dholai in Assam's Cachar district.
Sources report that the deceased, namely Babu Lashkar, and his friend Sakib Hussain were confronted by the gang, led by Anowar Hussain, resulting in a brutal assault stemming from an old feud.
The gang reportedly used sticks and other weapons to brutally assault the duo.
Tragically, Babu Lashkar succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital, while Sakib Hussain remains critically injured.
The aftermath saw a surge of anger among locals, leading to the retaliatory destruction of Anowar Hussain's vehicle and the vandalism of his residence.
Local police and troopers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were deployed in the area soon after to bring the situation under control.