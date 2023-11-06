Assam: Mobile Charging Proves Fatal for Jagiroad Youth

A youth was tragically electrocuted to death at Jagiroad in Assam’s Morigaon district, reports said on Monday.
The deceased youth was an emerging district-level football player hailing from Jagiroad. He has been identified as Dhanjit Boro (23), sources said.
As per reports, Dhanjit was electrocuted due to a short circuit while he was charging his mobile phone in his house.
Allegations have been levelled against the electricity board for transmission of high-voltage power in the area. Locals have also alleged that many incidents have occurred in the area recently due to the high-voltage electricity supply.