Assam: Mobile Charging Proves Fatal for Jagiroad Youth

The deceased youth was an emerging district-level football player hailing from Jagiroad.
A youth was tragically electrocuted to death at Jagiroad in Assam’s Morigaon district, reports said on Monday.

The deceased youth was an emerging district-level football player hailing from Jagiroad. He has been identified as Dhanjit Boro (23), sources said.

As per reports, Dhanjit was electrocuted due to a short circuit while he was charging his mobile phone in his house.

Allegations have been levelled against the electricity board for transmission of high-voltage power in the area. Locals have also alleged that many incidents have occurred in the area recently due to the high-voltage electricity supply.

Assam Labourer Found Dead in Arunachal, Electrocution Suspected
