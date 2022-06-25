Assam: ‘Modi@20-Dreams Meet Delivery’ Launched Statewide

An anthology encompassing the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 20 years as the head of a government “Modi@20-Dreams Meet Delivery” was launched on Saturday at Shrimanta Shankardeva Kalashetra by a galaxy of eminent personalities including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma in his address at the state-wide launch of the book said, “Honoured to be part of the state wide launch of "Modi@20 - Dreams Meet Delivery", an incredible scholarly book that chronicles our Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji's two-decade-long eventful political journey and the contemporary Indian political scenario.”

Also Read: Centre Asks States, UTs To Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav In Jails

He said, "During his tenure as CM of Gujarat for over 12 years, Adarniya Modi ji transformed the state into a model of development by bringing qualitative change in every sector of the state. By becoming PM in 2014, he made NDA govt the first with full majority after three decades.”

“Modi ji has made significant contribution to the rise of BJP. In 2013, BJP had 4 CMs of its own & 1 CM of NDA alliance. Today, BJP has 12 CMs on its own & 6 CMs of allied parties. It offers a yardstick of how Modi ji’s leadership has expanded BJP's social & geographical landscape. What brought Modi ji to power is a matter of relentless pursuit for political analysts. There are many factors. It was because of a message taken to every street by millions of non-political volunteers besides BJP’s karyakartas. It was due to the substance of Modi ji's message,” Sarma said.

Sarma requested the publishers to translate this resourceful book into Assamese to make it convenient for people of Assam “to know more about Modi ji's inspiring personality.”

Olympian PV Sindhu, who has written a chapter and was also present here said, “Modi ji is always so encouraging & supportive. After my Bronze & Silver medals at international events, Modiji encouraged me to go for Gold by saying why can't it happen. I won Gold in 2019. Thereafter, he fulfilled his promise by offering me ice cream."

Among the other dignitaries who were present on the occasion are sports personalities Hima Das, Lovlina Borgohain and singer Angaraag Papon Mahanta.