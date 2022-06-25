Centre Asks States, UTs To Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav In Jails

The Centre directed all states and union territories to conduct events in jails across the country celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with the inmates.

The event named ‘Transformation@75- Celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with Jail inmates’ has been approved by the Ministry of home affairs (MHA).

The MHA issued orders in this regard to the Chief Secretaries as well as Director Generals and Inspector Generals of prisons of states and UTs.

The order dated June 23 read, “As part of the celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Committee has now approved the event "Transformation@75 Celebrating AKAM with Jail Inmates" to be conducted in July 2022.”

The events being organised under this include cultural programs like ‘Desh Bhakti’ songs, dance, rangoli, wall art and drama; wellness weekday and weekend programs like yoga and meditation and other similar activities.