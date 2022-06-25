Centre Asks States, UTs To Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav In Jails

The Centre directed all states and union territories to conduct events in jails across the country celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with the inmates.
The event named ‘Transformation@75- Celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with Jail inmates’ has been approved by the Ministry of home affairs (MHA).
The MHA issued orders in this regard to the Chief Secretaries as well as Director Generals and Inspector Generals of prisons of states and UTs.
The order dated June 23 read, “As part of the celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Committee has now approved the event "Transformation@75 Celebrating AKAM with Jail Inmates" to be conducted in July 2022.”
The events being organised under this include cultural programs like ‘Desh Bhakti’ songs, dance, rangoli, wall art and drama; wellness weekday and weekend programs like yoga and meditation and other similar activities.
The prisoners with good conduct and minor offences will also be considered for release.
The MHA also instructed state governments and UT administrations to issue suitable instructions for taking necessary steps to get the above events curated and have the programme celebrated in all jails of the country with full fervor and maximum outreach to make the event successful.
The order also directed the Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, administrators of all states and UTs to consider prisoners under certain categories for special remission and release in three phases, on August 15, 2022, January 26, 2023 and August 15, 2023.