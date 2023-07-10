Assam: Money Extortion In The Name Of ULFA-I Attempted at Sonari

In yet another incident came to light where an attempt was made to extort money in the name of United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) at Assam’s Sonari, reports emerged on Monday.
As per reports, a hefty amount of rupees 72 lakh was demanded from the Timon tea estate of Sonari. The extortion letter is signed by Nayan Asom.
It is learned that, after the incident took place, the manager of the Timon tea estate, Manoj Gogoi, has escaped from the tea estate.
No one related to the incident has been apprehended by the police till now and further investigation into the matter is on.
In a similar incident that happened in the month of November, last year, a youth identified as Tingmon Konyak was arrested from Assam’s Charaideo district for allegedly extorting money by identifying himself as a ULFA(I) cadre. Konyak was a resident of Nagaland’s Mon district.
The youth was extorting money from many businessmen in the Namtola area of Sonari in the name of ULFA-I.