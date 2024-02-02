Assam Monitoring Uttarakhand UCC Bill, Polygamy Ban Act Lined Up: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that his government is closely monitoring the Uttrakhand UCC (Uniform Civil Code) report and will take its decision on banning polygamy in the state in the upcoming budget session.
While speaking to media persons on Friday, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam Polygamy Ban Act is being lined up. He also added that if the Uttarakhand UCC bill is laid in the state assembly on February 5, then the Assam government can also be in the position to implement the entire UCC.
CM Sarma said, "We are lining up the Assam Polygamy Ban Act. We are also closely monitoring the development of Uttarakhand. If the Uttarakhand UCC bill is laid in the state assembly on February 5, then we will also be in a position to implement the entire UCC, we will see that also. Our assembly is on February 12 and we have some time."
The Assam Chief Minister emphasized the influence of the Union Budget on the state, disclosing that this year, the Government of India has allocated a significant amount of Rs 3500 crore for capital projects in Assam.
"The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that support to the state government for capital projects will continue. So big incentives for the state, along with the commitment to construct 2 crore houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, is a significant boost for the state," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
He also stressed the positive effects of the Union Budget on the middle class and the allocation of funds to states.
CM Sarma said, "The government will extend support to the middle class, and the increased devolution amount, up by 11 percent compared to the usual 7 to 8 percent, is a welcome move. This will provide significant financial buoyancy to the state government in the coming year."